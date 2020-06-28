Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

BEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($93.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.11 ($109.11).

ETR:BEI opened at €101.40 ($113.93) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($131.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.89.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

