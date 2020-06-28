Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €32.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €32.00 ($35.96) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Befesa has a 12 month low of €22.75 ($25.56) and a 12 month high of €38.70 ($43.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

