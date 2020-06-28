Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Eight Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BTE. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.37.

BTE stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.27 and a one year high of C$2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.02.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$336.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

