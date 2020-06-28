Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$0.40

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 39.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.02. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.27 and a 12 month high of C$2.36.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$336.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

