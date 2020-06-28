Barclays Increases UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,090

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,065 ($13.55) to GBX 1,090 ($13.87) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 840 ($10.69) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UNITE Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 932 ($11.86) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,055.25 ($13.43).

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 933 ($11.87) on Friday. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.19). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 845.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.62.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

