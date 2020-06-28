Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Tristate Capital (NYSE:TSC) Head-To-Head Review

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Tristate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $35.10 billion 1.37 $6.31 billion $5.37 7.41 Tristate Capital $315.23 million 1.37 $60.19 million $1.92 7.55

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Tristate Capital. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tristate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tristate Capital has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Tristate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Tristate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 16.36% 12.56% 0.73% Tristate Capital 18.48% 12.09% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Nova Scotia and Tristate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 6 5 0 2.45 Tristate Capital 0 2 3 1 2.83

Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus target price of $69.91, suggesting a potential upside of 75.70%. Tristate Capital has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.65%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Tristate Capital.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Tristate Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It is also involved in the provision of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers and advisors; wealth management solutions, such as private customer, online brokerage, full-service brokerage, pension, and institutional customer services, as well as asset management business focusing on developing investment solutions for retail and institutional investors; and international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers corporate lending; trade finance and cash management; investment banking services, including corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions; fixed income and equity underwriting, sales, trading, and research services; prime brokerage and stock lending services; foreign exchange sales and trading services; commodity derivatives sales and trading; and collateral management services for corporate, government, and institutional investor clients. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 955 branches and approximately 3,644 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,800 branches internationally, as well as contact and business support centers. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services. It also provides loans that are secured by cash, marketable securities, cash value life insurance, residential property, or other financial assets, as well as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, asset-based loans, acquisition financing, and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity and treasury management services, such as online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity, wire and ACH, foreign exchange, and controlled disbursement services; and equity and fixed income advisory and sub-advisory services to third party mutual funds and series trust mutual funds, as well as separately managed accounts primarily comprising ultra-high-net-worth and institutional clients that include corporations, ERISA plans, Taft-Hartley funds, municipalities, endowments, and foundations. Further, it provides cash management services; and capital market services, which comprise interest rate swaps and investment management products, as well as engages in wholesaling and marketing the investment products and services. The company offers its products and services through its main office located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as through its four additional representative offices in Cleveland, Ohio; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Edison, New Jersey; and New York, New York. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

