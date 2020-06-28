Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Banco Santander (BME:SAN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.13) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.56 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.63 ($2.95).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

