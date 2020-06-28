Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 193.76 ($2.47), with a volume of 336380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.30 ($2.42).

The stock has a market cap of $532.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.61.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

