Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.50

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 94158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 million and a P/E ratio of -170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.34.

About Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

