Axa Trims Holdings in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Gain Capital were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gain Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Gain Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gain Capital by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gain Capital stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

In other Gain Capital news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

