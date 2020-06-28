Axa Takes $780,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Axa acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,442,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $44.28 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

