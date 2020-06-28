Axa Sells 8,800 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Axa cut its holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Telenav were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNAV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Telenav by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Telenav by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Telenav by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter worth $86,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV opened at $5.23 on Friday. Telenav Inc has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $253.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 million. Research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNAV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telenav in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telenav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Telenav Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

