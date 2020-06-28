Axa Sells 43,900 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Axa cut its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Photronics were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 60,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.