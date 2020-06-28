Axa Sells 42,845 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,845 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $156,784.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.25. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

