Axa Sells 3,900 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Axa decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Genesco were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Genesco by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Genesco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,000.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO opened at $18.79 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $275.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.