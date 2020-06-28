Axa Sells 299,634 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299,634 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,973,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,697,000 after purchasing an additional 206,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $56.52 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock valued at $761,599. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

