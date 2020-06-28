Axa Sells 285,000 Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Axa decreased its holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.09% of Harmonic worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLIT. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $4,404,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $3,638,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 740,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 332,287 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Harmonic by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 302,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Harmonic Inc has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $435.57 million, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

