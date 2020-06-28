Axa Sells 22,606 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Axa reduced its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Roku were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. Roku Inc has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group cut their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,070,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,374,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

