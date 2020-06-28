Axa Sells 140,400 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Axa cut its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,400 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,481,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,368,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 625,910 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in MSG Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 496,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $227,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,225.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,533 shares of company stock worth $485,596 in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSG Networks stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $551.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGN. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

