Axa Sells 1,300 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Axa reduced its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.25% of Hurco Companies worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hurco Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 299,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

HURC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

