Axa Reduces Stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Axa reduced its holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEC. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vectrus by 2,486.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of VEC opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. Vectrus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $351.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

