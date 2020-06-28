Axa Reduces Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

