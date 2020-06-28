Axa Raises Stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Axa raised its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.09% of ImmunoGen worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after buying an additional 19,109,675 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $125,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,707,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 957.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

