Axa Purchases Shares of 7,000 National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $59.52 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

