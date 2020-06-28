Axa Purchases Shares of 40,200 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $57,648,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $6,106,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $1,025,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $28.12 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $772.41 million for the quarter.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

