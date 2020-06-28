Axa Makes New Investment in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Axa bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 252,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Axa owned about 0.22% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPPI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 410,364 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.06. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $50,631.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,445 shares of company stock valued at $133,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

