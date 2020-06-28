Axa Makes New Investment in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Axa bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after purchasing an additional 604,308 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $43.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

