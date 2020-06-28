Axa Makes New Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Axa bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter worth $8,468,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Diker Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 260.6% in the first quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 131,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 39.6% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 593,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after purchasing an additional 168,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,244 shares of company stock valued at $47,950,109. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $177.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $180.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Docusign in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

