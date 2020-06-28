Axa Makes New $777,000 Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Axa bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.92. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

