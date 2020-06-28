Axa Makes New $770,000 Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Axa bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

