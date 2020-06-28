Axa Makes New $674,000 Investment in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Axa bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $51,485,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $16,818,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,410,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 847,450 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,647,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 646,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $8,036,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWI opened at $18.26 on Friday. SolarWinds Corp has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 456.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

