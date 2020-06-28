Axa Lowers Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Axa lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Diodes were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,354,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,087,000 after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Diodes by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $53,305,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $767,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,679,606.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,432. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $48.78 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Loop Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

