Axa Lowers Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Axa lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,593 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCOM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

