Axa Invests $765,000 in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Axa bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RETA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $163.17 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.06% and a negative return on equity of 322.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $287,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,509.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

