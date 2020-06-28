Axa Invests $530,000 in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Axa purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,384,000 after acquiring an additional 125,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,870,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,652,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.