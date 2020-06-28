Axa Invests $511,000 in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Axa acquired a new position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,280,000 after acquiring an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,502,000 after acquiring an additional 493,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after buying an additional 144,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.08.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $8,155,060 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

