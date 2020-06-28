Axa Increases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Axa increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.3003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

