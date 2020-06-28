Axa Has $851,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Axa raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $312.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

