Axa Has $844,000 Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Axa boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2,185.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,846 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Element Solutions by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after buying an additional 3,112,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,402,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $18,965,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

