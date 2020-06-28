Axa Has $811,000 Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Aramark were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $11,956,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aramark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,458,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aramark by 215.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aramark by 172.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 325,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $21.54 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

