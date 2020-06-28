Axa Has $753,000 Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Axa raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,425.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

