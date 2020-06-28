Axa Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Axa decreased its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Entegris were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $56,459,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after acquiring an additional 790,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at $847,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

