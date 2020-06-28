Axa Has $688,000 Position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Macerich were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Macerich by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Macerich by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macerich news, EVP Doug J. Healey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,996 shares in the company, valued at $365,927.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $16.96 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $8.05 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

