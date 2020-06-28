Axa Grows Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Axa increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DB opened at $9.00 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

