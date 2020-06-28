Axa Buys Shares of 40,400 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Axa bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.