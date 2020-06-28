Axa Buys Shares of 11,266 Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Axa bought a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Beyond Meat by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Beyond Meat by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,574.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,205.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,109 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,919 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.