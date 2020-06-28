Axa Buys 4,078 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Axa increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.