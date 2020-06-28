Axa Boosts Holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Axa grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 21.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 86.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INOV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.