Axa Acquires Shares of 9,404 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Axa acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,218,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $88.69 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

