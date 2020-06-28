Axa Acquires Shares of 64,000 FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,000 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in FireEye by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,993,675 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after acquiring an additional 402,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FireEye by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,570 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FireEye by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,595,188 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,568,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,846 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after buying an additional 107,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,114,356 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 264,269 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.